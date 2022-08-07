Police investigate shots fired during argument in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating shots fired in a Springfield neighborhood.

Police responded around 6 p.m. Saturday to the 2300 block of North Jefferson Avenue.

Investigators say one person shot at another in the middle of an argument. The shot missed the second person. However, the gunfire damaged property.

Police say they are searching for the shooter.

