Suspect in Ohio quadruple homicide arrested in Lawrence, Kan.

By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan (KCTV/AP) --- A man wanted in connection to the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on Saturday night.

Stephen Marlow, 39, was arrested in the city, according to Butler Township Chief of Police John Porter.

Lawrence police later said the arrest happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Police there said they cooperated and communicated with law enforcement agencies at a national and regional level.

“We are extremely proud of our officers’ work tonight and thankful for the peaceful outcome,” the Lawrence Police Department said in a statement.

The arrest happened after officers initiated a city-wide search. An on-duty officer noticed a vehicle matching the suspect’s description in the area of W. 23rd Street and Ousdahl Road.

Marlow was taken into custody without incident.

Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township, Ohio said officers were sent shortly after noon Friday after a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims were found at “multiple crime scenes.”

Officials on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.

A nationwide alert was issued by the FBI on Saturday. Authorities said in the alert he was traveling westbound on Interstate 70.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intersection of Battlefield and Kansas Expressway
Police investigating attack on couple in Springfield
Springfield-Branson National Airport photo
Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Courtesy: Western Taney Fire Protection District
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly wrong-way crash near Branson; victim identified
Bullfighter injured at Ozark Empire Fair event Friday

Latest News

WWII veteran in Mount Vernon, Mo. celebrates his 100th birthday on Sunday
WWII veteran in Mount Vernon, Mo. celebrates his 100th birthday on Sunday
WWII veteran in Mount Vernon, Mo. celebrates his 100th birthday on Sunday
Two people died in separate crashes in Wright County on August 6th.
2 die in separate crashes in Wright County
WWII veteran in Mount Vernon, Mo. celebrates his 100th birthday on Sunday
Raymond “Bud” Clauson is turning 100 years old on Sunday. Bud served in the U.S. Navy and went...
WWII veteran in Mount Vernon, Mo. celebrates his 100th birthday on Sunday