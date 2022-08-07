2 die in separate crashes in Wright County

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Two drivers died in two crashes near Mountain Grove Saturday night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Tangala Brown, 65, was driving her minivan on State Highway AD seven miles south of Mountain Grove when she went off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment around 5:20 p.m. She died at the scene.

Investigators say, Michael Cooper, 45, died in a crash two hours later Saturday. His truck went off the roadway and overturned on Girlstown Road, four miles north of Mountain Grove.

The patrol reports state that neither was wearing a seat belt.

