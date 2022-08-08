Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages dropped in their yards full of rice and anti-semitic messages.

It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.

This problem is not specific to Springfield. From Florida to Illinois to California, there has been a rising trend of these bags dropped on unsuspecting doorsteps. Some messages were that Jewish people are behind abortion, gun control, the indoctrination of children, and more.

Residents like Harvey Hank called the messages “reprehensible” and said in these turbulent times. We need to find what brings us together rather than further polarize ourselves.

“We all belong to the human race, we’re all homo sapiens, we all are children of God, we’re all one people.” Hank said, “I don’t understand it. I don’t understand the hatred among groups. I really don’t.”

The FBI was made aware of the situation and referred KY3 to local law enforcement, who say they were called, but because no report was made, they will not be investigating. Saying that “no crime was committed.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.