Arenado is NL Player of Week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the second time this season, Cardinals’ third baseman Nolan Arenado is the NL Player of the Week.

Arenado has been red hot during the Redbirds’ seven-game winning streak, which has included sweeps of the Cubs and first-place Yankees. This past week, Arenado led the senior circuit with a .476 batting average, and was tied for second in the NL in home runs (3) and OPS (1.560).

After a hot start to the season and a cool middle stretch, Arenado is believed by some to be working his way into the NL MVP conversation, a discussion that has been dominated by first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who is on pace to have a career season.

Arenado previously won the NL Player of the Week Award for the first week of this season.

