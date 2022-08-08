Arenado is NL Player of Week

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by teammate Dylan Carlson (3) after...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by teammate Dylan Carlson (3) after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 8, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the second time this season, Cardinals’ third baseman Nolan Arenado is the NL Player of the Week.

Arenado has been red hot during the Redbirds’ seven-game winning streak, which has included sweeps of the Cubs and first-place Yankees. This past week, Arenado led the senior circuit with a .476 batting average, and was tied for second in the NL in home runs (3) and OPS (1.560).

After a hot start to the season and a cool middle stretch, Arenado is believed by some to be working his way into the NL MVP conversation, a discussion that has been dominated by first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who is on pace to have a career season.

Arenado previously won the NL Player of the Week Award for the first week of this season.

