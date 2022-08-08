Arkansas ranked in preseason college football Coaches poll

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (University of Arkansas/KY3) - Arkansas is ranked No. 23 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released Monday.

It is the first time the Razorbacks have been ranked in the preseason coaches poll since 2015, when Arkansas came in at No. 20 to open the campaign.

Arkansas is one of six SEC teams ranked in this year’s preseason coaches poll along with No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 21 Kentucky and No. 24 Ole Miss.

Arkansas kicks off the season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, against No. 22 Cincinnati on ESPN. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.

