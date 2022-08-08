City of Diggins, Mo. adds new storm siren

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT
DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - A small Webster County community celebrated a newly operational storm siren.

Table Rock Alerting System donated the refurbished equipment, saving the community thousands of dollars. The company’s owner says even in an era of smartphones and weather radios, sirens like these also save lives.

“It gives the county and the local community a means to warn the citizens independent of any other means,” said Cruz Newberry. “They can control and activate that siren when there’s no cell service, when there’s no internet, when everything has failed, including the power. They still have a way to warn the population that something’s coming.”

The Webster County 911 center is responsible for activating the siren. Table Rock Alerting Systems owner says that it’s loud enough to be heard for three-quarters of a mile or more.

