Firefighters share the impact of recent rain in southwest Missouri

Rain in southwest Missouri: how has the drought been effected?
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The long stretch of high heat and low rain led to a drought and burn bans in the Ozarks.

Firefighters have felt the brunt of it, battling grassfires all over southwest Missouri. Recent rainfall has helped the situation.

“For some locations across southwest Missouri, the recent rains that we’ve had will be beneficial. However, not everybody in southwest Missouri has been lucky enough to see rainfall at this point,” said Gene Hatch from the National Weather Service. ”So while some areas have gotten some rain, it hasn’t necessarily fallen over the areas of greatest impact.”

Hatch explained that because conditions have been so dry for months, the soil has hardened, making it act like pavement or asphalt. He says we need long, soaking rains to allow the moisture to soak into the ground for the rain to have a lasting impact.

Chief Richard Stirts from the Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District says while conditions are improving, there are risks. A large amount of dead vegetation can spread and cause fires. He says we are in a better place than we were just a week ago. Regardless of the rain, he added, it’s always a smart idea to check with your local fire station for when the burn bans are lifted.

Experts from the National Weather Service say while some of southwest Missouri is improving, it’s important to remember that August is one of the drier months of the year. Some areas of far southwest Missouri could get even worse.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intersection of Battlefield and Kansas Expressway
Police investigating attack on couple in Springfield
Springfield-Branson National Airport photo
Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Courtesy: Western Taney Fire Protection District
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly wrong-way crash near Branson; victim identified
Bullfighter injured at Ozark Empire Fair event Friday

Latest News

Kevin Harvick celebrates with his daughter Piper after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
Kevin Harvick ends 65-race drought with 6th win at Michigan
Firefighters share the impact of recent rain in southwest Missouri
West Silsby Street
Springfield Police Department investigates Friday evening drive-by shooting
With our next system bringing rain chances Monday through Wednesday, we have another shot...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances start picking up early this week