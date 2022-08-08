Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia

The Seattle Mariners adopted a dog, saving it from being euthanized. (Credit: The Seattle Mariners via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (CNN) - The Seattle Mariners have a new team member and an unofficial mascot.

Meet Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix who the Mariners saved from euthanasia.

The team wanted to remind Seattle baseball fans that there is a huge population of animals who need forever homes.

Tucker will not double as a bat boy or be used to retrieve foul balls, but he is up for snuggling with fans and his new teammates.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Bullfighter injured at Ozark Empire Fair event Friday
Springfield Police Dept./Springfield, Mo.
Police investigate shots fired during argument in Springfield neighborhood
Intersection of Battlefield and Kansas Expressway
Police investigating attack on couple in Springfield
Springfield-Branson National Airport photo
Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport

Latest News

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Men face sentencing for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
In U.S. cities, an increase in violent crime and murders is colliding with fewer police...
‘We’re triaging’: Police deal with surge in violent crime as their ranks dwindle
Three dogs enjoy a tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships in California.
Dogs enjoy tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships
The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Grain ship from Ukraine docks in Turkey; nuke plant shelled