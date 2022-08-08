SILVER ALERT: Benton County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing

Billy F. Camp, 53, disappeared from 865 Earl Lane in Pea Ridge early Sunday morning.
Billy F. Camp, 53, disappeared from 865 Earl Lane in Pea Ridge early Sunday morning.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a man reported missing.



Deputies say he is 5′06″, weighing 135 pounds. They believe he is wearing a navy blue jacket and blue jeans. He likely is traveling in a red GMC Sierra.

If you have any information, contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 271-1005.

