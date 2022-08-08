SILVER ALERT: Benton County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a man reported missing.

Billy F. Camp, 53, disappeared from 865 Earl Lane in Pea Ridge early Sunday morning.

Deputies say he is 5′06″, weighing 135 pounds. They believe he is wearing a navy blue jacket and blue jeans. He likely is traveling in a red GMC Sierra.

If you have any information, contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 271-1005.

