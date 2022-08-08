Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. hosts Novavax COVID-19 vaccine event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-Greene County Health will host a pop-up vaccine clinic on Aug. 18 with limited doses of the new Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine.

Given the limited doses available to the health department, those who have an allergy to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines or their ingredients will be given early access to scheduling.

The clinic will be held at the Westside Public Health Center, 660 S. Scenic Ave., from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting vaccine417.com or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211. Individuals with early access may schedule an appointment immediately. All others may schedule an appointment beginning Wednesday, Aug. 10. A total of 50 appointments are available.

The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine is a two-dose primary series for ages 18 and up given 3 - 8 weeks apart and is not currently authorized to be used in addition to the mRNA vaccine or as a third dose.

The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine has been highly anticipated due to its “traditional” vaccine technology that has been used for other diseases, including hepatitis B, human papillomavirus (HPV), and the tetanus toxoid and diphtheria toxoid vaccines, which are part of the childhood vaccines series.

Individuals who get their Novavax COVID-19 vaccine doses will receive a $50 gift card as part of the gift card program while supplies last.

Greene County sits at a medium level impact for COVID-19, indicating severe illness from COVID-19 is significant in our community. Getting vaccinated helps reduce the chances of being hospitalized due to severe illness from COVID-19.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and to view a full schedule of pop-up clinics this week, please visit vaccine417.com.

