Springfield overdose numbers continue to increase according to Springfield Police Department, Mercy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield police responded to more than 376 overdose calls from January to July. They’ve used Narcan 101 times since January.

Candy Radcliff is Higher Ground Recovery Center’s certified alcohol and drug counselor. She says they see an increase in overdoses, a steady increase over the past three years. Something we’ve seen through the pandemic.

“Just in the last week, we’ve actually had somebody overdose,” Radcliff says.

“I think it has a lot to do with just things that are going on in the world,” she adds. “Lots of stress, depression, and anxiety.”

Robert Patterson, an EMS director at Mercy, says they also see increased overdoses.

Since the beginning of 2021, EMS has responded to 1,900 overdoses. From January to July this year, 922 overdoses have been responded to.

“25 percent of the time they are refusing completely to being treated or will refuse treatment and transport,” Patterson.

Finding help if people want it can also be challenging.

“We need more resources out there,” Radcliff says. “When we refer somebody to services, sometimes they are not able to get in right away.”

