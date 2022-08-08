Springfield Police Department investigates Friday evening drive-by shooting

West Silsby Street
West Silsby Street(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating another case of gun violence.

A drive-by shooting happened Friday at the 600 block of West Silsby Street around 8 p.m. Neighbors say the street is very quiet, and this violence is not typical for the area.

“A couple of cars speeding by, so we ran out to see what happened, and all the neighbors came out barefoot just to see what was going on,” said Andrew Langford.

According to Springfield Police Department, no one was injured, and no arrests have yet been made.

