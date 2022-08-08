Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash in Laclede County on Monday.
Troopers responded to the crash on Eidson Road, a half mile south of State Highway 32, around 10 a.m.
Investigators say the driver’s truck traveled off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned into a pond. The driver’s passenger died in the crash. The driver suffered moderate injuries.
The Missouri Highway Patrol does not identify juveniles.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.