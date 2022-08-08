Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash in Laclede County on Monday.

Troopers responded to the crash on Eidson Road, a half mile south of State Highway 32, around 10 a.m.

Investigators say the driver’s truck traveled off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned into a pond. The driver’s passenger died in the crash. The driver suffered moderate injuries.

The Missouri Highway Patrol does not identify juveniles.

