Truck pulls power lines down near Osage Beach, Mo.

NEAR OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A truck hit a power line, bringing down other lines near Osage Beach.

Officers responded to State Highway 42 around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The truck could not clear the first line. As the driver kept going, it pulled several more wires with it.

Investigators say the driver did not suffer any injuries. The crash backed up traffic for a short time.

