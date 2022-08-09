2 planes damaged in storms at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday

BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Storms damaged two small planes at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday night.

”It was a mess. The planes in the background, a couple of them that were damaged,“ said David Robinette, one of the employees at Lee C Fine airport.

He said he was traveling back to Brumley as the storm came in.

“I came up here 45 minutes, something like that. It was a mess,“ said Robinette.

When he got here, he noticed two of the planes had been damaged and debris everywhere.

“It was a mess out here. Planes were out of place. Jets were turned around. We’re still cleaning. We still got some debris down the fence,“ said Robinette.

He says the owner of one of the planes had just landed before the storm.

“He got here like 30 minutes before. He tied it down and everything. It snapped all three of them,” said Robinette.

Nobody was injured during the storms.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.