Arkansas State Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County, Ark.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates said the shooting happened on Free Street in Portia.
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates said the shooting happened on Free Street in Portia.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/KY3) - A 40-year-old Portia, Ark. man died Monday afternoon in a shootout with police and deputies.

Around 3:45 p.m., Aug. 8, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and Arkansas State Police responded to reports of a man randomly firing a gun outside his house in the 200-block of South Free Street.

Investigators say a deputy and two state troopers observed William Chad Newman standing inside a shop building with a handgun and rifle.

“Law enforcement officers made repeated attempts requesting Newman to drop the guns and surrender,” the release stated. “Newman refused to comply and pointed one of the guns at the officers who then fired on Newman.”

Newman died at the scene. His body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Special agents of ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the incident and will present their findings to the Lawrence County prosecuting attorney who will determine if the law enforcement officers’ use of deadly force was justified.

ASP did not identify the troopers involved in the shooting but said both are on paid administrative leave.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.
Rich moisture remains along the front, so more scattered storms are expected today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain still possible today
A warning for boaters as lake levels are lower than they have been in a few years for the...
Low-lake levels, trees causing problems for boaters on Table Rock Lake
Zip-lock bags weighed down withrice and anti-Semitic hate speech found in east Springfield
Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield

Latest News

Rich moisture remains along the front, so more scattered storms are expected today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain still possible today
Showers and storms possible again today
Springfield Art Museum receives $3 Million in ARPA funds
Springfield Art Museum receives $3 million in ARPA Funds
Springfield Police Department investigates Friday evening drive-by shooting
Springfield Police Department investigates Friday evening drive-by shooting