Arkansas State Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County, Ark.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/KY3) - A 40-year-old Portia, Ark. man died Monday afternoon in a shootout with police and deputies.

Around 3:45 p.m., Aug. 8, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and Arkansas State Police responded to reports of a man randomly firing a gun outside his house in the 200-block of South Free Street.

Investigators say a deputy and two state troopers observed William Chad Newman standing inside a shop building with a handgun and rifle.

“Law enforcement officers made repeated attempts requesting Newman to drop the guns and surrender,” the release stated. “Newman refused to comply and pointed one of the guns at the officers who then fired on Newman.”

Newman died at the scene. His body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Special agents of ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the incident and will present their findings to the Lawrence County prosecuting attorney who will determine if the law enforcement officers’ use of deadly force was justified.

ASP did not identify the troopers involved in the shooting but said both are on paid administrative leave.

