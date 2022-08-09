Branson, Mo. neighborhoods cleaning up debris, damaged trees after Monday’s storms

By Madison Horner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Clean-up efforts are underway in Branson neighborhoods after Monday’s strong winds and heavy rain damaged trees and left debris scattered.

When they woke up Tuesday morning, Branson residents said the storm scattered limbs across the subdivision, and trees were blocking the roadway in some areas. Lakewood estate maintenance crews say it will take a few days to clean up all of the debris. T

Throughout the Branson community, city leaders say severe weather snapped utility poles. City crews were out clearing debris Monday night. Neighbors say they had hail around the size of a quarter that lasted for quite some time.

Branson’s Donna Timmons was sitting on her porch talking to her neighbors when the storm rolled in. She and her husband watched one large tree limb snap and fall and knew it was time to go inside. She said the storm was a scary experience, and she’s glad no one was hurt.

“You could feel the cool air come in, and all of the trees started blowing,” said Timmons. “The branches were dropping everywhere, and then the rain came, and it was extremely sideways rain‚ real heavy.”

“We were very blessed we didn’t get any holes through the roof,” said clean-up volunteer Ralph Craig. “You gotta be careful when you cut the tree up in pieces. If you don’t, that limb will come down and knock the windows out.”

Timmons says the neighborhood fountain was also damaged after a tree limb fell on the pump line that goes out to the lake.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.
Rich moisture remains along the front, so more scattered storms are expected today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain continues today
A warning for boaters as lake levels are lower than they have been in a few years for the...
Low-lake levels, trees causing problems for boaters on Table Rock Lake
Zip-lock bags weighed down withrice and anti-Semitic hate speech found in east Springfield
Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield

Latest News

Drew Lewis Foundation food distribution during the pandemic.
Do Good With Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation Part 2
Nicholas Godejohn in court
Greene County judge deciding Nicholas Godejohn’s murder conviction appeal
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson holds up an interim report from a commission formed to review...
Arkansas lawmakers begin special session on tax cuts
Rich moisture remains along the front, so more scattered storms are expected today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain continues today