Bystanders save crash victim from burning vehicle in Everton, Ark.

EVERTON, Ark. (KY3) - Valley Springs Fire Department responded to a single car accident call along State Highway 206 in Everton on Sunday afternoon. Before first responders arrived, a group of bystanders rescued the victim from the burning vehicle.

Details of what caused the crash, witnesses say the car came around a sharp curved along the roadway when it lost control, rolled multiple times, and crashed into an abandoned mobile home.

“Heard brakes lock up on the highway coming down the road, we paused and saw the hard flying through the ditch by our culvert,” said Corbin Simpson, who helped in the rescue effort. “So I immediately just jumped off the lawn mower and ran down there to see if the lady was okay, first and foremost. Found out it was a little worse than we wanted.”

With help from Dillon and Madison Caviness, Simpson began working on getting the crash victim out of the vehicle as it caught fire.

“Trying to get her out and keep the fire contained at the same time because it was coming towards her,” said Dillion Caviness. “As soon as I was able to cut the seat belts, as soon as I did, I saw the fire come towards her feet. I told Corbin we got to get her out. I went around Corbin, and my wife came with a bucket of water and poured it on it and was able to get her out.”

According to the Valley Springs Fire Department, crews were on the scene within six minutes of the initial call when the crash victim was already removed from the vehicle and responsive.

“Yes, from what I understand, the car was on fire pretty much immediately, so it was pretty crucial that the bystanders got her out,” said Valley Springs Fire Chief Gary Methvins. “On our calls, when bystanders already there help out and can assist people, get them out of vehicles, it often can help the outcome of an incident.”

The victim, who authorities were unable to identify Tuesday, was air-evacuated to a hospital to treat injuries. Valley Springs fire department says if the group had not come to aid the victim, it could have been a matter of life or death.

“I’m just glad that me, my dad, and the other couple were there to help this lady when she needed it most,” said Simpson.

Authorities could not confirm the victim’s condition as of Tuesday.

In addition: Harrison Fire Department, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center EMS, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Arkansas State Police responded to the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.