Do Good With Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation Part 2

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Saving a Springfield landmark.

That became one of Amy Blansit’s goals, the CEO of Drew Lewis Foundation said while describing the nonprofit’s origin story. In this second part of a Do Good with Daniel series, Daniel Posey highlights how the Ozarks’ organization started, the role The Great Recession played, and the nonprofit’s ongoing work to give back in the community.

You can find more information about the Drew Lewis Foundation here.

