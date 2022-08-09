Gillioz Theatre hosting auction for its collection of artists’ posters

For only the second time in history, the Gillioz is opening its archive.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - For only the second time in history, the Gillioz is opening its archive.

It will make its select inventory of posters available to the public. Whether you were at the show yourself, want the perfect gift for a friend or family member, or perhaps you are just an autograph hound, the Gillioz Poster Auction provides the opportunity to own a piece of entertainment history.

Each piece is authenticated as official Gillioz memorabilia and limited to no more than five pieces in existence. Only one poster per artist is available in this auction. The artist signs most posters, but there are a limited number of unsigned official posters in the auction. The signed status will be clearly defined in the item description and priced accordingly.

“We opened the archive for the first and only other time in 2020 when we were closed during the pandemic. We saw overwhelming interest from coast to coast and even international bidding. We anticipate interest will be even greater with this collection, and the proceeds are incredibly helpful as we continue our mission to preserve the past, celebrate community, and make memories here.” said Geoff Steele, Executive Director of the Gillioz Center for Arts & Entertainment.

The auction begins September 6 at 6 a.m. and runs through October 28 at 6 p.m. CLICK HERE to register and see what’s up for auction.

