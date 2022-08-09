‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims

Aaron Crawford, 18, helped flood victims for three days when he started to not feel well.
By Cameron Aaron and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A Kentucky teen died just days after helping flood victims in the community, according to WYMT.

Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said 18-year-old Aaron Crawford helped flood victims for three days when he started to not feel well.

Crawford was taken to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where he later died.

He was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School, where he played for the Patriots.

“He loved superheroes, and he was a real-life superhero,” Engle said.

Officials said they did not yet know the cause of death.

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

A police escort is expected to start at County Line Church near the Breathitt/Perry County line around 10 a.m. Monday as Crawford’s body is brought back to eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.
Rich moisture remains along the front, so more scattered storms are expected today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain continues today
A warning for boaters as lake levels are lower than they have been in a few years for the...
Low-lake levels, trees causing problems for boaters on Table Rock Lake
Zip-lock bags weighed down withrice and anti-Semitic hate speech found in east Springfield
Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield

Latest News

Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Albuquerque police detain suspect in killing of 4 Muslim men
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Mass., center, charged with negligent homicide in...
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Credit Card debt
Knowing your credit card interest rate is key to managing debt