Judge sentences man for Springfield gang-related

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for what police called a gang-related homicide in Springfield.

John Damien Hilt, 36, entered an Alford plea, admitting there was enough evidence against him in the death of James Kenney. He pleaded guilty to assault and unlawful use of a weapons charge. A judge sentenced him to 27 years in prison.

Investigators say Hilt killed Kenney at a home in the 3200 block of West Page in May of 2021. Officers found Kenney dead from gunshot wounds.

Police arrested Hilt days later after a shootout in a Kum N’ Go on East Kearney parking lot. Hilt and a driver in his car suffered gunshot wounds. Police later arrested Hilt hiding inside a nearby hotel.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.