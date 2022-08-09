Judge sentences man for Springfield gang-related

John Damien Hilt, 36, faces several charges including assault, armed criminal action and...
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for what police called a gang-related homicide in Springfield.

John Damien Hilt, 36, entered an Alford plea, admitting there was enough evidence against him in the death of James Kenney. He pleaded guilty to assault and unlawful use of a weapons charge. A judge sentenced him to 27 years in prison.

Investigators say Hilt killed Kenney at a home in the 3200 block of West Page in May of 2021. Officers found Kenney dead from gunshot wounds.

Police arrested Hilt days later after a shootout in a Kum N’ Go on East Kearney parking lot. Hilt and a driver in his car suffered gunshot wounds. Police later arrested Hilt hiding inside a nearby hotel.

