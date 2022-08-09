Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of murder-for-hire scheme jailed for violating bond

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent to four days in jail for violating her bond requirements.

Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, faces a conspiracy to commit a murder charge. Prosecutors say she attempted to hire a hit man to kill her former mother-in-law.

A judge ordered Bauman to spend four days in the Laclede County Jail after she tested positive for alcohol usage, violating her bond. She must also wear an ankle monitor.

A judge scheduled Bauman’s trial for February. Investigators say Bauman told a witness her ex-mother-in-law was the reason there was a strain in Bauman’s relationship with her daughter. Investigators say Bauman believed her ex-husband and ex-mother-in-law were going to take Bauman to court for full custody of the children. Investigators say a text message from Bauman to her children read, “your grandmother will die.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol handled the investigation while the case is being prosecuted in Camden County.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.
Rich moisture remains along the front, so more scattered storms are expected today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain continues today
A warning for boaters as lake levels are lower than they have been in a few years for the...
Low-lake levels, trees causing problems for boaters on Table Rock Lake
Zip-lock bags weighed down withrice and anti-Semitic hate speech found in east Springfield
Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield

Latest News

Drew Lewis Foundation food distribution during the pandemic.
Do Good With Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation Part 2
Nicholas Godejohn in court
Greene County judge deciding Nicholas Godejohn’s murder conviction appeal
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson holds up an interim report from a commission formed to review...
Arkansas lawmakers begin special session on tax cuts
Rich moisture remains along the front, so more scattered storms are expected today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain continues today
Clean up efforts are underway in Branson neighborhoods after Monday’s strong winds and heavy...
Branson, Mo. neighborhoods cleaning up debris, damaged trees after Monday’s storms