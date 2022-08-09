Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of murder-for-hire scheme jailed for violating bond

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent to four days in jail for violating her bond requirements.

Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, faces a conspiracy to commit a murder charge. Prosecutors say she attempted to hire a hit man to kill her former mother-in-law.

A judge ordered Bauman to spend four days in the Laclede County Jail after she tested positive for alcohol usage, violating her bond. She must also wear an ankle monitor.

A judge scheduled Bauman’s trial for February. Investigators say Bauman told a witness her ex-mother-in-law was the reason there was a strain in Bauman’s relationship with her daughter. Investigators say Bauman believed her ex-husband and ex-mother-in-law were going to take Bauman to court for full custody of the children. Investigators say a text message from Bauman to her children read, “your grandmother will die.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol handled the investigation while the case is being prosecuted in Camden County.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.