Police arrest man wanted for connection to robbery of couple at a red light in Springfield

Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, faces only a theft change in the case.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a theft and attack of a couple at a red light in Springfield.

Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, faces only a theft change in the case. He does not face an assault charge in the case.

Investigators say Jenny and Rick Keeling were on an early morning drive when they stopped at a red light on the corner of Kansas Expressway and Battlefield Road. The man inside a car in front of them ran up to the driver’s side, opened the door, struck Jenny multiple times, took their wallets, and took off.

An officer located Coffman in the exact vehicle on Monday. After a search of the vehicle, they found a wallet containing Keeling’s driver’s license and social security cards. The wallet also contained a debit card belonging to the Keelings.

Investigators say Coffman told police a friend had taken his vehicle earlier, and he found the wallet inside it. Police say Coffman admitted to using the debit card to buy gas. They say he denied anything to do with the attack.

A judge set a bond for Coffman at $25,000.

