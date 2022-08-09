Porch pirates targeting Springfield homes despite surveillance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Porch Pirates appear to be making the round in Springfield.

One woman caught a thief on camera swiping her expensive package costing over $500. The crime happened in the Oak Grove neighborhood, where other packages have been stolen recently. The victim shared she feels violated and will no longer have items shipped to her home.

“My house feels violated, and I feel uncomfortable knowing that someone’s watching my house,” said Samantha Satterfield. “I got the notification that someone was on my driveway, and as soon as I got that insight on video, I called 911.“

Satterfield got her package stolen on August 2 and is waiting for justice.

“Any type of surveillance, whether it’s Ring or video surveillance, it helps us because if we have identification of somebody that It just strengthens a case so we can send to a prosecutor,” said Lt. Steve Schwind, Springfield Police.

Satterfield says it seems criminals don’t care if a camera is in clear sight, and she thinks they’re targeting delivery drivers.

If you have security cameras, Springfield police suggest you register them with the department.

“We know that if a crime happens in a certain neighborhood, these neighbors or these residents have footage that may be able to help us in whatever crime we’re investigating,” said Schwind.

”People shouldn’t feel uncomfortable for getting stuff shipped to your house. I mean, that’s supposed to be your safe haven,” said Satterfield.

Springfield police say always to be aware of your surroundings and who’s coming and going from your neighborhood. And if it’s suspicious, alert the police.

