Pratto, Singer lead Royals over White Sox 4-2 in Game 1

Kansas City Royals' Nick Pratto (32) celebrates with teammates after the first game of a...
Kansas City Royals' Nick Pratto (32) celebrates with teammates after the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 4-2.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Nick Pratto homered, doubled and singled, leading Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals over the Chicago White Sox 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson didn’t play while finishing up a two-game suspension for making contact with an umpire.

Singer (5-4) allowed one run on five hits in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out six without walking anyone.

Jose Cuas picked up his first career save.

Lance Lynn (2-5) allowed two-run homers by Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino in six innings.

Pratto began the day batting .186 (11 for 59) this season in 19 games. His third homer put the Royals ahead 4-1 in the sixth.

Josh Harrison hit a solo homer in the Chicago third. Pasquantino homered in the bottom half.

The White Sox threatened in the sixth, getting two-out singles by Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez. But Singer got Jose Abreu to line out to end the threat.

Yoan Moncada had a sacrifice fly in the ninth for the White Sox.

TRANSACTIONS

Chicago: RHP Davis Martin was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as the 27th man in the doubleheader.

Kansas City: RHP Jonathan Heasley was recalled as the 27th man for the doubleheader. He was the scheduled starter for the second game of the doubleheader. … RHP Taylor Clarke was placed on 15-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 8) with a left oblique strain. He was replaced on the roster by Cuas, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

The White Sox and Royals will continue their four-game series Wednesday night. RHP Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA) will start for Chicago. LHP Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA) will get the start for the Royals.

