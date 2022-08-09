Report: Chiefs sign veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the second time this training camp, the Kansas City Chiefs have made an addition intended to bolster its defensive line.

Tuesday afternoon the Chiefs and veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton agreed to terms on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The addition of Shelton follows Kansas City’s July 28th signing of defensive end Carlos Dunlap, whom the Chiefs inked to a one-year, $8 million deal. With Dunlap and first-round pick George Karlaftis, the Chiefs continue making moves to re-tool the defensive line heading into the 2022 season.

Shelton, who played 13 games as a reserve for the New York Giants in 2021, is the second addition to the defensive line the Chiefs have made in the midst of training camp. Kansas City is the fifth organization Shelton has played for during his eight-year career. He won a Super Bowl while a member of the New England Patriots in the 2018 season.

A former first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2015, Shelton fits the mold of previous moves made by Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, who has made a habit of signing former high draft picks to low-risk, short-term deals during his time in Kansas City.

Should Shelton make the Chiefs roster after training camp and preseason festivities come to a close, he could join an interior defensive line that features Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton.

