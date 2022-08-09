School districts in the Ozarks looking to hire more bus drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With just a few weeks left of summer, school districts are trying to make sure they have enough people willing to drive a bus.

”Right now, we are looking at hiring 24, 25 people,” said Joe Pemberton, Director of Transportation at Lebanon R-3 School District.

They need 13 drivers to fill those regular morning and afternoon routes.

Neighboring Conway School District also needs drivers.

”As far as our full-time routes go, we just need one driver. However, we don’t have any subs. We are in desperate need of two or three individuals to substitute for us and drive trips,” said Supt. Luke Boyer of Conway Schools.

Both districts have students that heavily rely on the busses to get them to and from school.

”We have about 800 students, and most of them are located five miles away or more from the district. So we have several that really rely on the transportation to get get to school,“ said Dr. Boyer.

