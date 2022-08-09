SILVER ADVISORY: Police search for man reported missing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for your help to locate a man reported missing.

Spencer Lee Tomlin disappeared around 9 a.m on Tuesday from Mercy Hospital.

Tomlin has Alzheimer’s. Police say he was last seen boarding City Utilities bus No. 5 after leaving the hospital against medical advice.

If you know of Tomlin’s whereabouts, call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

