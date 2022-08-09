SILVER ADVISORY: Police search for man reported missing in Springfield

Spencer Lee Tomlin disappeared around 9 a.m on Tuesday from Mercy Hospital.
Spencer Lee Tomlin disappeared around 9 a.m on Tuesday from Mercy Hospital.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for your help to locate a man reported missing.

Spencer Lee Tomlin disappeared around 9 a.m on Tuesday from Mercy Hospital.

Tomlin has Alzheimer’s. Police say he was last seen boarding City Utilities bus No. 5 after leaving the hospital against medical advice.

If you know of Tomlin’s whereabouts, call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warning for boaters as lake levels are lower than they have been in a few years for the...
Low-lake levels, trees causing problems for boaters on Table Rock Lake
A great day is expected Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool & Dry-Finally
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.
Zip-lock bags weighed down withrice and anti-Semitic hate speech found in east Springfield
Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield

Latest News

Here are ways to save
Stretch your dollar with back-to-school shopping
Kansas City Royals' Nick Pratto (32) celebrates with teammates after the first game of a...
Pratto, Singer lead Royals over White Sox 4-2 in Game 1
A great day is expected Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool & Dry-Finally
On Saturday during the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival the Discovery Center will be holding a...
Discovery Center to hold Kids Food Festival during Birthplace of Route 66 Festival