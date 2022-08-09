Storms damage trees in the Ozarks Monday evening

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - More storms soaked Springfield and surrounding areas uprooting trees.

Autoplay Caption

The storms knocked down trees in the Cedarbrook Subdivision in Republic. One tree ripped down tree branches. The storms also downed power lines in Nixa and Branson.

We have not heard of any injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.