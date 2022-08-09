Storms damage trees in the Ozarks Monday evening

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - More storms soaked Springfield and surrounding areas uprooting trees.

The storms knocked down trees in the Cedarbrook Subdivision in Republic. One tree ripped down tree branches. The storms also downed power lines in Nixa and Branson.

We have not heard of any injuries.

