Arkansas lawmakers advance tax cut, school safety bills

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson holds up an interim report from a commission formed to review...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson holds up an interim report from a commission formed to review school safety measures at a news conference at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Tuesday, Aug. 2,2022. A proposed $50 million grant program for school safety is on the agenda for a legislative special session that is being held this week. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers advanced tax cuts and a school safety grant program on Tuesday as they began a special session spurred by the state’s $1.6 billion surplus.

The House and Senate Revenue and Taxation committees endorsed identical bills outlining the tax cuts proposed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who called the session. Both chambers are expected to take up the legislation Wednesday.

The cuts include accelerating reductions in individual and corporate income taxes that the majority-Republican Legislature approved last year.

The Joint Budget Committee also endorsed a bill creating the $50 million grant program for school safety measures. That measure now goes to the Senate for a vote. Hutchinson called for the program following the May shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Democratic lawmakers have called for raising teacher salaries during the session but have faced resistance from Republican leaders who say the proposal should be taken up next year. Hutchinson earlier this year proposed teacher raises, but decided against putting it on the agenda because of lack of support.

Any proposal on teacher raises would need least two-thirds support in both chambers to be considered since the issue is not on the session agenda.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of murder-for-hire scheme jailed for violating bond
Missouri’s Secretary of State approves recreational marijuana proposal for November ballot
HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Springfield-Greene County Health Department officials are tracking possible monkeypox cases
A warning for boaters as lake levels are lower than they have been in a few years for the...
Low-lake levels, trees causing problems for boaters on Table Rock Lake
Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, faces only a theft change in the case.
Police arrest man wanted for connection to robbery of couple at a red light in Springfield

Latest News

Highs today will range from the middle to upper 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another dry streak starting
A volunteer helps renovate a home through the Drew Lewis Foundation Blue House Project.
Do Good with Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation Part 3
A family paints a shark during the Painting with a Splash class at Wonders of Wildlife.
Moms and Money: Painting with a Splash
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado waits during a conference on the pitching mound...
McMahon, Grichuk tee off, Rockies end Cards’ win streak at 7