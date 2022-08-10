Army: 2 soldiers dead in weather-related incident in north Georgia

Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.
Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.

According to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, the incident happened at Yonah Mountain near Dahlonega.

Three other service members were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence.

The names of the soldiers that were killed and injured have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of murder-for-hire scheme jailed for violating bond
Missouri’s Secretary of State approves recreational marijuana proposal for November ballot
HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Springfield-Greene County Health Department officials are tracking possible monkeypox cases
A warning for boaters as lake levels are lower than they have been in a few years for the...
Low-lake levels, trees causing problems for boaters on Table Rock Lake
Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, faces only a theft change in the case.
Police arrest man wanted for connection to robbery of couple at a red light in Springfield

Latest News

An Amber Alert for a missing toddler in Missouri has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled; toddler found safe
Highs today will range from the middle to upper 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another dry streak starting
Another dry streak kicking off
FILE - Author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, who is best known for the 1978 classic The...
‘The Snowman’ children’s author Raymond Briggs dies at 88
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
US inflation will likely stay high even as gas prices fall