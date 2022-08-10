City of Springfield takes safety measures for Route 66 Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival kicks off Thursday. Springfield leaders expect around 75,000 visitors to pack downtown.

The city is focusing on safety protocols put in place to make sure this event runs smoothly.

“Springfield is home and just knowing that the Route 66 Festival and the whole nine yards started here gives me a great sense of pride,” said Springfield resident David Hicks. “Everywhere you turn around you are going to run into one of Springfield’s finest policemen. It brings me some ease.”

Hicks says he’s comfortable with the amount of security and thinks the city does a great job.

Springfield leaders say safety is top of mind for this event.

”A lot of time gets spent writing the emergency operations plan on what to do if any number of events happens,” said Darren White, Office of Emergency Management. “We have two first aid tents that will be set up, and one will be on Park Central Square while the other is a little farther east, closer to the Discovery Center.”

White says EMS teams will also be on site.

With large crowds White urges parents to keep an eye on your children and to have a plan if they get lost.

”Find a uniformed individual. That person will then be able to go through our process to get them reunited with their family or loved ones,” said White.

”We are going to have a presence there throughout the festival with our police officers and several traffic officers,” said Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department. “We will also assist with traffic management during the parade on Friday afternoon.”

Police will conduct traffic control and assist visitors.

”People should absolutely feel safe coming to the festival,” said Swaters. “It’s going to be a great event for the whole family and there’s going to be lots of things to do.“

