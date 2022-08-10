CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

Springfield police say Misty Kay Mahan is a suspect in cases of stealing and car thefts.
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Misty Kay Mahan
Misty Kay Mahan(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a woman suspected in car thefts. Officers are looking for 31-year-old Misty Kay Mahan. She’s charged with DWI in Greene County. Mahan also failed to appear in court on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

She has a star tattoo on the right side of her neck, and a clover and heart tattoo on the top of her left hand. Police describe her as approximately 5′02″ tall, 127 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives say Mahan is known to hang out in Springfield and the Battlefield area.

If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warning for boaters as lake levels are lower than they have been in a few years for the...
Low-lake levels, trees causing problems for boaters on Table Rock Lake
A great day is expected Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool & Dry-Finally
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.
Zip-lock bags weighed down withrice and anti-Semitic hate speech found in east Springfield
Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield

Latest News

City of Springfield takes safety measures for Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
Kansas City Royals right fielder Nate Eaton catches a fly ball for the out on Chicago White...
Minus All-Star SS Anderson, White Sox split twinbill with KC
City of Springfield takes safety measures for Route 66 Festival
City of Springfield takes safety measures for Route 66 Festival
Investigators say a fire at a home in Springfield Tuesday evening was intentionally set.
Firefighter say house fire in Springfield likely intentionally set