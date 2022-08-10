CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Misty Kay Mahan (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a woman suspected in car thefts. Officers are looking for 31-year-old Misty Kay Mahan. She’s charged with DWI in Greene County. Mahan also failed to appear in court on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

She has a star tattoo on the right side of her neck, and a clover and heart tattoo on the top of her left hand. Police describe her as approximately 5′02″ tall, 127 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives say Mahan is known to hang out in Springfield and the Battlefield area.

If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000.

