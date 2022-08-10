Do Good with Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation Part 3

Jeff Reeb, Director of Housing for Drew Lewis Foundation, walks us through the Blue House Project in this Do Good with Daniel segment.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Drew Lewis Foundation is paying it forward, in a sense, with its Blue House Project.

Jeff Reeb, Director of Housing for the nonprofit, walked Daniel Posey through one of the Springfield homes under renovation, showing us before and after images of the house, and how this process helps struggling families in the Ozarks.

You can find more information about the Blue House Project here.

