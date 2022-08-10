Firefighter say house fire in Springfield likely intentionally set

Investigators say a fire at a home in Springfield Tuesday evening was intentionally set.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a fire at a home in Springfield Tuesday evening was intentionally set.

Police first responded to the home in the 2200 block of North Delaware for an altercation. Officers arrested one person. At the same time, firefighters responded to the house fire.

Fire investigators say the home is a total loss. Firefighters helped several people escape from inside the house. Investigators say it appears several more lived behind the home in tents. They report no injuries.

The fire marshal says it is not a safe structure to investigate until it is demolished.

