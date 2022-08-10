Man escapes house fire in Bois D’Arc, Mo.

Firefighters responded around 11 a.m. to the home on West Robinson Street in Bois D’ Arc.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOIS D’ ARC, Mo. (KY3) - On Wednesday, a man escaped a house fire in western Greene County.

Firefighters responded around 11 a.m. to the home on West Robinson Street in Bois D’Arc. Several fire departments responded to the fire.

Investigators say the homeowner claimed the fire started on a mattress. They say the fire spread through the house, collapsing the roof. The home is likely a total loss.

The fire singed hair on his face. Emergency crews checked out one firefighter who was overheated.

