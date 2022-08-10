Moms and Money: Painting with a Splash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With each brush stroke, a group of amateur artists is one step closer to their own masterpiece.

“We are hosting painting with a splash, it’s just one of our many classes we have here at Wonders of Wildlife,” said Samantha Gerhart, the Public Relations Manager for the Johnny Morris Foundation.

Whether it’s life imitating art or art imitating life, the painters don’t have to look far for inspiration. The theme of the painting, a shark.

“At Painting with a Splash you get to paint different masterpieces of your own of different animals while you’re literally sitting in a three-story aquarium, surrounded by large Groupers and Eels,” said Gerhart. “You get to really be immersed in the surroundings while you’re learning a whole new skill of painting your own masterpiece. You get to also take that painting home with you so it’s like taking home a little bit of WoW

Gerhart said Painting with a Splash is just one of many events hosted by Wonders of Wildlife.

“We have so many offerings such as our cocktails and glass action classes coming up,” said Gerhart. “We also have our SEArenity Yoga and our Flow Yoga. Also we have our Wood Burning and Charcuterie Classes. Coming up again in October we have our Sip & Sea event where you can feature local beers from all around Springfield. Wonders of Wildlife’s mission is to connect to people with the great outdoors and to provide a facility that helps inspire future conservationists.”

You see more events at Wonders of Wildlife here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.