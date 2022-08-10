Natural gas rate rising for Spire Missouri customers

Spire logo
Spire logo(PRNewswire)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Spire Missouri natural gas customers will see rates change under a filing that will take effect on September 1.

The change reflects an adjustment to the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR), which authorizes rate adjustments based on weather variations. The purpose is to adjust revenues, either positive or negative, for differences between actual heating degree days and normal heating degree days. The WNAR adjustment would increase the average monthly bill of a residential customer using 100 Ccfs (10,000 cubic feet) of natural gas a month by $2.08 for Spire Missouri East customers and $1.43 for Spire Missouri West customers.

Spire Missouri East provides natural gas service to approximately 663,000 customers in the City of St. Louis as well as the Missouri counties of St. Louis, St. Charles, Butler, Iron, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Crawford, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve. Spire Missouri West provides natural gas service to approximately 533,000 customers in Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bates, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Dade, DeKalb, Greene, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, McDonald, Moniteau, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Stone and Vernon counties.

