Police investigate injury crash in west Springfield
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an injury crash in west Springfield.
Officers responded to the crash near West Bypass and Sunshine Street around 1 p.m. Investigators say the crash involved three vehicles. Three people suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The crash backed up traffic for a short time.
