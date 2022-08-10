Police investigate injury crash in west Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an injury crash in west Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash near West Bypass and Sunshine Street around 1 p.m. Investigators say the crash involved three vehicles. Three people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash backed up traffic for a short time.

