Police investigate injury crash in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an injury crash in west Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash near West Bypass and Sunshine Street around 1 p.m. Investigators say the crash involved three vehicles. Three people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash backed up traffic for a short time.

