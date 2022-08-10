Police investigate package that caught fire at Cassville, Mo. Post Office

By Madison Horner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a suspicious package at the Cassville Post Office caught fire on Tuesday morning. The package turned out to be matches.

When emergency crews arrived, postal staff were getting everyone out of the building. Staff threw the package outside the post office’s back door.

Sergeant Donald Privett with the Cassville Police Department says there were no visible flames or smoke at that time, but it became apparent because of the smell of smoke. The Springfield Fire Department also responded to the post office, using an X-ray machine to identify the matches.

‘We had obtained information prior to that from the person listed on the address label, who was expecting matches to be delivered, the strike anywhere kind which is illegal to ship anywhere through the postal service anything flammable,” Sgt. Donald Privatt.

Community members say they’re grateful for the quick response by the fire and police departments.

“Thankfully, it turned out to not be anything too terribly dangerous, but it certainly makes you feel better to know they take it seriously,” said Logan Whitley, a business owner nearby.

Sgt. Privett says luckily, no one was injured, and there is no threat to the community.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

