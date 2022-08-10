Red Lobster saves 2nd rare orange lobster in a month

Red Lobster said it discovered a second orange lobster which are said to be rare – about one...
Red Lobster said it discovered a second orange lobster which are said to be rare – about one out of every 30 million.(Red Lobster)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Red Lobster found another crustacean of a different color, and this one won’t become someone’s dinner.

The restaurant chain said it discovered a second orange lobster which is said to be rare – about one out of every 30 million.

The seafood chain said it’s found two in the last month.

An official with Ripley’s Aquarium said lobsters get their coloring from foods they eat, and these two orange lobsters were found in the same part of Mississippi.

Red Lobster named the two Cheddar and Biscuit after their favorite non-fishy side dish.

Biscuit is expected to be on display at Ripley’s Aquarium.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of murder-for-hire scheme jailed for violating bond
A warning for boaters as lake levels are lower than they have been in a few years for the...
Low-lake levels, trees causing problems for boaters on Table Rock Lake
Missouri’s Secretary of State approves recreational marijuana proposal for November ballot
Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, faces only a theft change in the case.
Police arrest man wanted for connection to robbery of couple at a red light in Springfield
HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Springfield-Greene County Health Department officials are tracking possible monkeypox cases

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 11,050+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 1,050+ new cases
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
The man's van had been targeted for its catalytic converter three times over the past year.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Repeat catalytic converter theft victim fights would-be thief
A new report indicates runaway inflation may be cooling, but prices are still hot. (CNN, POOL,...
Slowing inflation fuels hopes for lower prices
An elderly woman was killed in a dog attack on Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas...
‘She was screaming’: Family says 89-year-old grandmother killed in pit bull attack