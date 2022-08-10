School bus driver accused of stalking 8-year-old boy

The suspect is accused of harassing the boy, secretly visiting his home at night and putting GPS tracking on his parents’ vehicles. (WBZ, DOJ MUGSHOT)
By WBZ Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENLAND, N.H. (WBZ) - A school bus driver in New Hampshire is accused of stalking an 8-year-old boy and his family. Federal prosecutors say the suspect also gave the boy gifts, letters and cell phones.

Michael Chick, a former school bus driver at Greenland Central School, is accused of harassing an 8-year-old student on his route, secretly visiting the boy’s home at night and putting GPS tracking on his parents’ vehicles.

“As law enforcement officers, it is paramount that we protect our most vulnerable, and in this case, the vulnerable is a child,” said Jane Young, U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.

School bus driver Michael Chick, 39, is accused of stalking and harassing an 8-year-old boy on...
School bus driver Michael Chick, 39, is accused of stalking and harassing an 8-year-old boy on his route. He is charged with interstate stalking.(Source: DOJ Mugshot, WBZ via CNN)

The details in the 20-page affidavit are disturbing.

Chick, 39, allegedly admitted he gave the victim three prepaid phones. In the man’s bedroom, investigators found handwritten notes instructing the boy to change out of his sleeping shorts, take selfies and return the phone by dropping it out his window.

Prosecutors say Chick told the 8-year-old a team of as many as 800 people was threatening to kidnap and torture him if he didn’t follow the instructions.

Investigators found a note that they say he showed the boy on the bus.

“You had too many chances. This is not working. We are done (expletive) around. Make this happen now or the kid disappears,” the note read.

Chick was arrested after investigators raided his home in Eliot, Maine. He is charged with interstate stalking and is in custody, pending a hearing.

“This investigation is in the infancy stages. We will follow whatever evidence develops. As far as we can, we will pursue every avenue that is available to us,” Young said.

Chick’s brother says he doesn’t believe he would be involved with anything like what he is accused of and has never seen that kind of behavior from him.

Authorities aren’t sure if this is an isolated incident, so they are asking other parents to come forward if their children had inappropriate contact with Chick.

Copyright 2022 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of murder-for-hire scheme jailed for violating bond
HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Springfield-Greene County Health Department officials are tracking possible monkeypox cases
Missouri’s Secretary of State approves recreational marijuana proposal for November ballot
A warning for boaters as lake levels are lower than they have been in a few years for the...
Low-lake levels, trees causing problems for boaters on Table Rock Lake
Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, faces only a theft change in the case.
Police arrest man wanted for connection to robbery of couple at a red light in Springfield

Latest News

The suspect is accused of harassing the boy, secretly visiting his home at night and putting...
Boy, 8, allegedly stalked, harassed by school bus driver
A new strategy to stretch the U.S. supply of monkeypox vaccines probably still isn't enough to...
US to stretch monkeypox vaccine supply but can it meet demand?
He isn't sure how he contracted the disease, but his symptoms started shortly after he...
'It's scary': Man speaks out about painful battle with monkeypox
The FBI raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was related to his possible mishandling of...
A look at the legality of preserving White House documents