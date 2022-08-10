Sonic brings pickle fan favorites back to its menu

Sonic is bringing back the Pickle Juice Slush and Big Dill Cheeseburger.
Sonic is bringing back the Pickle Juice Slush and Big Dill Cheeseburger.(CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Sonic has two new items on their menu that pickle lovers will want to try.

The fast food restaurant is bringing the Pickle Juice Slush and its Big Dill Cheeseburger back to its menu.

The drink, which debuted in 2018, is a combination of a salty dill pickle and a sweet slush.

Company officials say it became one of the most requested items from consumers on social media.

“Our pickle-obsessed guests have been patiently waiting for their return, and we’re very excited to offer them once again for a limited time,” said Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation Mackenzie Gibson.

The Big Dill Cheeseburger comes with pickle fries and dill pickle slices on the burger. The burger sold out quickly when it made its April debut.

These items are only available through Aug. 28.

