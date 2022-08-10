Teenager dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo. on Wednesday morning

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a teenage driver on Wednesday morning.

The driver, 16, died at the scene of the crash. A passenger, 14, suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash near Phelps on State Highway UU. Investigators say the teenager drove her 2012 International off the roadway and overturned.

The Missouri Highway Patrol does not release the identities of minors involved in crashes.

