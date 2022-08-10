WATCH: St. Louis County officer’s body camera captures moment he rescued flooded driver

A St. Louis County officer's body camera captured the moment he rescued a driver from flood waters.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On July 26, as flooding was seen throughout the area, St. Louis County officers rescued numerous stranded citizens. The timestamp on the body camera video shows the rescue took place around 5:40 a.m.

The video starts with Officer Phillips approaching a car that has water almost up to the door handle. The officer asks if the woman can roll down the window, but she is unable to do so, nor can she open the door. After attempting to break the glass, the officer and a citizen were able to get the woman out of the car through the window.

