Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield commemorates 161st anniversary

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 161st anniversary of the historic civil war battle with a ceremony on August 10th.

Wilsons Creek National Battlefield was the west’s first major civil war battle. The National Park Service welcomes the public for an outdoor ceremony to commemorate the event. There will be guest speakers, a memorial wreath presentation, a playing of taps, and a cannon salute. At the end of the ceremony, visitors are invited to view a new temporary exhibit.

“We’re really excited that the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation was able to purchase a rare collection of artifacts that once belonged to general Franz Sigel,” said Superintendent Sarah Cunningham. “He was a colonel at the time of the Battle of Wilson’s Creek. But the foundation was able to purchase these odd objects from a descendant.”

Some items on display include a presentation sword, a pistol, and Sigel’s commission signed by Abraham Lincoln.

“They’re great additions to the museum collection, just because there aren’t a lot of Franz Sigel items out there that we know of,” said Museum Curator Jeff Patrick. “These come from Sigel’s descendants, so these were kept in the family for decades until the family decided that they needed to have a better home than just their residents. They needed to go to a museum where people could appreciate them.”

The objects will be on display until the end of 2022, when they will either be returned to “rest” in climate-controlled storage or sent to an artifact conservator for conservation treatment.

The ceremony will be held on the lawn of the visitor center at 10 a.m.

If you are planning to attend and depending on google maps to get you there, park officials say it might take you to the wrong entrance. The best way to get to the visitor center from Springfield is to take U.S. 60 to State Highway M, Then turn onto State Highway ZZ until you reach Farm Road 182.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.