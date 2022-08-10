Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield remembers anniversary of famous battle

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Staff at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield in Republic remembered Wednesday’s anniversary of its famous battle 161 years ago.

In a ceremony commemorating the conflict, the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation donated several artifacts connected to Franz Sigel to the battlefield’s visitor center. Sigel was a colonel in the Union Army when he fought at Wilson’s Creek. He took over the command when General Nathaniel Lyon was killed during the battle.

The items include a document commissioning Sigel as Major General of volunteers signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1862. The foundation’s incoming president says it’s significant to have a hand in helping to preserve the battlefield and the memory of those who fought here.

