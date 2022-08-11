2-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A two-year-old boy from Sunrise Beach is hospitalized after a near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the boy walked away from a house on Wednesday night on Tara Vista Road west of Osage Beach. Troopers say he was found in the water just after 8 p.m.

Emergency crews airlifted the child to a Columbia hospital.

