2-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A two-year-old boy from Sunrise Beach is hospitalized after a near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the boy walked away from a house on Wednesday night on Tara Vista Road west of Osage Beach. Troopers say he was found in the water just after 8 p.m.  

Emergency crews airlifted the child to a Columbia hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo. on Wednesday morning
Misty Kay Mahan
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of murder-for-hire scheme jailed for violating bond
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
The recreational marijuana issue that will go in front of Missouri voters in November is about...
Missouri’s recreational marijuana ballot issue is about more than just legalizing pot

Latest News

This injured groundhog was nursed back to health
Leigh’s Lost and Found: how the community came together to save an injured wild animal
Nicholas Godejohn in court
Greene County judge deciding motion in Nicholas Godejohn’s attempt for new trial
Full sunshine is in store for most of the area today with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice days before the heat builds
A gorgeous couple of days